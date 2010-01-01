Bob began playing the piano and improvising at the age of 5 and has continued at 55+. ... He began formal training at the age of 11 and at age 14 was accepted into the student arts program at Duquesne University where he studied piano with Dr. Carole Riley, Joan Condre and Yeeha Chiu, (Julliard), and Organ with Eleanor Ruhl and Dr Ann Labounsky, (Jean Langlais) ... Bob has had the honor of performing for celebrities and royalty from around the world such as Doris Day, Olivia Hussey, Roy Disney Jr., Princess Diana, Princess Caroline and Prince Ranier III from Monaco ... Bob's piano music can be found on all of the popular music sites such as Spotify, iTunes, Pandora and YouTube ...